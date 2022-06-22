Motörhead Founder Lemmy Kilmister To Be Officially Memorialized During Hellfest 2022

Home News Federico Cardenas June 22nd, 2022 - 11:13 PM

Hellfest has announced that the esteemed founder and frontman of English rock band Motörhead, Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, will be memorialized during its 2022 installment. The tribute will follow six years after Lemmy’s tragic passing in late December of 2015.

The memorialization ceremony of the legendary musician will take place on June 23 during the festival in Clisson, France; commencing after The Scorpions conclude their performance. Fellow Motorhead members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee will be in attendance and will speak a few words about their friend and bandmate, before a video tribute to the artist will be played and the bandmates will raise a toast in his honor.

The centerpiece of the ceremony is the new, massive statue that was made of him. Enshrined within the statue will be a portion of Lemmy’s own ashes. Also present at the ceremony will be a replica of the urn that holds Lemmy’s ashes at the Forest Cemetery Hall in Hollywood. The permanent statue at the location will allow fans at every future installment of Hellfest to pay tribute to the renowned and missed artist. See a photo of the statue below.

Fans of Lemmy have been invited to give their own tributes to the artist over social media under the hashtag #LemmyLivesAtHellfest.

Members of Pantera, Exodus and other acts have recently joined together to offer a cover of Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades.”