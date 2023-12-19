Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck Teases Poison 20th Anniversary Tour In 2025

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 19th, 2023 - 8:08 PM

According to blabbermouth, the metal band, Bullet For My Valentine, may be preparing to take their fans down memory lane by creating a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s first album, The Poison.

Matt Tuck, the lead singer for Bullet For My Valentine or BFMV, went on social media to express the band’s gratitude to their fans while marking the end of their 26-month world tour for their self-titled 7th album, which ended in Osaka, Japan. In the post, Tuck mentioned the possibility of a The Poison anniversary tour happening stating, “We have a massive announcement to make soon that will make 2025 be a very special year for us so stay tuned for that.”

This sentiment was echoed by BFMV guitarist, Michael Paget. In an interview with “Mike James Rock Show” in July 2023, Paget stated, “24 we’ll be writing an album. And then 2025 we’ll be back. [2025 is] an anniversary of something big.”

The Poison was released in October of 2005 and proved to be the band’s most successful international push, which led to a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, or the RIAA, and the British Phonographic Industry, or the BPI. The album also earned a platinum certification in Germany.

But as of right now, the band is resting after a long stint on the road with Tuck stating, “Things will be a little quiet here for the next couple months whilst we regroup and take some downtime,” and the future looks bright for the band as Tuck believes, “The best really is still to come.”

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi