Kill The Lights Release New Single “Broken Bones” With Former Bullet For My Valentine Members

According to Blabbermouth.net, the band that contains previously Bullet For My Valentine members, bassist Jason “Jay” James and drummer Michael “Moose” Thomas, as well as previously Throw The Fight, Threat Signal, and Still Remains band members, has just released their latest single, “Broken Bones.” See below the music video for their latest song, “Broken Bones.”



The song features powerful guitar riffs, empowering vocals, melodies of strength, and haunting rhythms. The music video of the song shows the band singing, crosscutting with a boxer practicing by punching again and again till his hands are bleeding and he is spitting out blood, but keeps on trying harder and harder to test his limits, which suits the mood of the song very well, giving off an atmosphere of angst and empowerment. Despite the band’s recent lineup changes, the song marks the classical metal style with a touch of modernity.

Commenting on the song, Kill The Lights says that it is “the story of someone who is in the depths of loss, heartbreak, and tragedy.” They say that this person is “Frozen with fear, they are forced to watch their life play out like a bad movie,” and that they wish to convey the feeling that “Only hope keeps them from drowning in their own struggle with mental health. Every breath a struggle, each day a battle. On hands and knees, they fight just to get through the day” to encourage those in a bad situation in life to fight through.