Korpiklaani Unveil English Version Of Latest Single “Crystallomancy”

Federico Cardenas November 18th, 2022 - 6:14 PM

The Finnish folk metal group Korpiklaani have unveiled a new version of their recent single “Crystallomancy,” now sung in English. Making the track’s anti-war message even more accessible, the Lahti-based band has also shared a lyric video for the new version.

The track was originally released in late August, intending to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and offer the band’s support to the Ukrainian people. Korpiklaani later decided to release a version of the song in English in order to spread its message to a far larger, international audience.

The tone of “Crystallomancy,” its name referring to a method of seeing into the future by gazing into crystal balls, offers a tone that is both melancholy and triumphant, intending to represent the dichotomy between the tragedy of Russia’s invasion and hope for Ukraine’s eventual victory. Inspiring people to continue on the fight for Ukraine, vocalist Jonne Järvelä sings “No, there is no reason to bow down/ even though you could lash us with your whip/ Should we die, then mother earth would get a golden blanket.”

Speaking on the new track, Järvelä says: “I had been working on this song for a while, but when Russia invaded Ukraine, it came natural to write these lyrics and finish the song. We were planning to release it later this year, however when Faine Misto asked us to perform at their festival in Poland as a charity event, it seemed perfect time to release it. The cover artwork, again done by Jan Yrlund, shows the impact and deep sadness we all feel. Peace & Love – Jonne”

Listen to both versions of “Crystallomancy” via YouTube below.

Last year, Korpiklaani shared their cover of Joe Jackson’s 1979 hit “Got The Time,” entitled “Ennen,” inspired by the heavy metal titans Anthrax’s 1990 rendition of the track.