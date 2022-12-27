mxdwn Music

K.K. Downing’s New Band KK’s Priest Announces First Summer 2023 Concert

December 27th, 2022 - 10:26 PM

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing‘s new band KK’S Priest has announced their first headlining gig next year. The band is set to co-headline next year’s edition of the Alcatraz music festival set to take place August 11-13, 2023 in Kortrijk, Belgium.

Downing announced the group’s appearance at the event via a video message posted to his social media earlier today. He also hinted at additional shows that will be announced at a later date.

KK’s Priest consists of singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, along with guitarist A.J. Mills of Hostile, bassist Tony Newton of Voodoo Six and drummer Sean Elg of Deathriders.

In a recent interview with Ernest Skinner of Border City Rock Talk, Owens spoke about the band’s second album. “I have one more song, I think, to finish. But they’re mixing it and doing it as I finish these songs. So it’s gonna be fairly close. It’s really moving along really good. And it’s really good too. I like it better [than the debut LP]. It’s a little heavier, a little edgier on the vocals — and even music, I think.”

Their debut album, “Sermons Of The Sinner” was released in October 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

