Corey Glover Of Living Colour Speaks Out About Lack Of Recognition At Black Entertainment Outlets Following Lenny Kravitz’s Comments

According to Loudwire, Corey Glover of Living Colour shares recent remarks at black entertainment platforms, prompting a discussion on the matter from a statement Lenny Kravitz shared in an interview. He says, “To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing. And it’s like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers – just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?”

Corey shares, “Living Colour throughout has made a conscious effort to make ourselves available to places like BET, the Source etc. Mind you this was happening simultaneously to us in the rock idiom. Their response to us usually was that we did not fit in their format. Ironic, that was the same response we got from the Rock n roll / white entertainment organizations.” He adds on, “Lenny was right. None of us has been awarded let alone acknowledged for our achievements. Living Colour in the past has worked with such historical luminaries as a Little Richard and Mick Jagger.”

“We’ve worked with a hip-hop royalty from Queen Latifah, Doug E Fresh, Chuck D & Flava Flav to Run DMC. And yet there’s barely a mention of rocks contribution to what is modern black music, let alone in rock and roll circles. It’s been our experience that most people of color have no idea how deep and far reaching the influence of Black people in the modern-day rock ‘n’ roll there are, let alone it’s impact on R&B and hip hop. What we hear is ‘that’s white people stuff’ when in fact, it is not,” he continues. It’s hard enough to live in places where you expect white supremacy, but not from your own people.” Meanwhile, he previously played at the Hudson Valley Votes Festival that was live streamed on Saturday, October 17.