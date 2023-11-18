Billie Eilish Felt Like She Hit Her Peak Prior To Writing Grammy-Nominated “What Was I Made For?”

Home News Jordan Rizo November 18th, 2023 - 11:48 AM

For those that know Billie Eilish and have followed her tremendous success over the years, it may seem bizarre to imagine that her “peak” is anywhere near over. However, the young artist herself admits that she was concerned she had lost all creativity and inspiration for writing songs that had previously seemed to always come naturally. NME reports that Eilish thanked Greta Gerwig for saving her “writer’s block” and allowing her to regain her inspiration for songwriting.

In her statement, Eilish reflects on how Gerwig’s desire for her to write a song representative of the Barbie movie is what “saved her” and enlightened her inspiration once more. However, as NME describes, the song “What Was I Made For” only came after a long session of blankness. For instance, Eilish describes that that day, she and her brother Finneas were struggling to create anything as all ideas seemed insignificant. Nevertheless, it was not until they focused on creating a song for the Barbie movie where everything fell into place, beginning with the lyrics that are now known as the introduction of the single.

Although Eilish reflects back on her experience and admits that it was a difficult session that seemed to go nowhere, she ultimately connects the success of the song “What Was I Made For” to the opportunity that Gerwig granted her. Not only did Gerwig allow Eilish to be a part of the revolutionary film, but according to Eilish herself, Gerwig also indirectly enabled her to get in touch with her creative side, and to fulfill another enchanting song that allows many people to relate and connect.

NME also shares how the success of the single was so evident that it received 5 Grammy-Nominations, which can show that the best things in life come with patience and perseverance.