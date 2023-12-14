Home News Cait Stoddard December 14th, 2023 - 2:15 PM

According to billboard.com, lawyers for the late Michael Jackson‘s estate allegedly and quietly threatened to allegedly sue an alleged pop culture collectibles website this week over alleged plans to allegedly auction off alleged unreleased Jackson studio recordings that the estate allegedly claimed were “unquestionably stolen,” which allegedly resulted in the items being allegedly withdrawn from an alleged sale.

Last month Gotta Have Rock and Roll have allegedly said it allegedly was planned to allegedly auction more than allegedly two dozen masters tapes that were allegedly purportedly recorded by Jackson during the alleged 1994 sessions at The Hit Factory, which is a famed New York City studio. The alleged auction house called the tapes “incredibly rare unreleased recordings” and said each would allegedly eventually sell for as much as $4000.

But after allegedly correspondence from attorneys for the alleged Jackson estate that was obtained by Billboard, which allegedly included an email from an alleged well-known litigator Alex Spiro earlier this week that allegedly threatened to seek an allegedly immediate court restraining order, which the alleged tapes are no longer allegedly listed on the alleged auction site.