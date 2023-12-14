Eurovision Facing Boycott For Allowing Israel To Compete During Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Home News Cait Stoddard December 14th, 2023 - 12:47 PM

According to nme.com, Eurovision has received calls of backlash and boycott after allowing Israel to compete in next year’s competition. Israel has been added on the list of participating contestants in Sweden for 2024, which led for many people to have Israel banned from the contest due to the ongoing Israel and Hamas war. According to a report by Al Jazeera, at least 10,812 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. In Israel, the death toll is more than over 1,400.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees have also claimed that nearly 1.9 million people and more than 85 percent of the population in Gaza. have been displaced, which has caused many people on social media to have have criticized Eurovision’s decision.

In the following comment on person says: “I’m 100% boycotting Eurovision because they decided to include Israel and Azerbaijan despite their atrocities and crimes against humanity. What a nasty organization”. While another person adds: “If you think the world will watch as you whitewash Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, you’re mistaken.”

On social media there is post about Eurovision’s choice: “Hey @Eurovision. Fixed it for you & the 37 broadcasters #UnitedByGenocide If you think the world will watch as you whitewash Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, you’re mistaken. #BanIsraelFromESC #ESC2024 #Eurovision #UnitedbyMusic #StopGenocideInGaza.”

According to The Times Of Israel, The Association of Composers and Lyricists in Iceland have called for the country not to participate in next year’s Eurovision competition unless Israel is not competing. The article says Iceland feels it has “a duty to take a stand against war and the murder of civilians and innocent children.” During Iceland’s Eurovision entry in 2019 Hatari flashed a Palestinian flag during the contest, which went against the competition rules and resulting in a sanction from the hosts.