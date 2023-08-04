Yo La Tengo Delays September Tour with Georgia Hurley Undergoing Surgery

Photo Credit – Alex Shively
Georgia Hubley, drummer and vocalist of indie rock band Yo La Tengo, is currently in the process of getting knee surgery, leading to the undetermined postponement of the band’s September tour dates, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan.
A post on the band’s Instagram reads, , “It pains us to write this message (in Georgia’s case, literally), but we have no choice except to postpone our September dates until …? A knee that’s been bothering Georgia for years has gotten bad enough that she’s going to have surgery on it. After a couple of months of recovery, we expect her to be better than ever, which is really saying something. We’re afraid that our long-long-awaited return to Florida, Arizona, Colorado et al will have to be postponed to long-long-long-awaited. Trying to be light-hearted about this, but it’s not easy. We’re pissed! Hope to see you soon, just not as soon as hoped. Ira, Georgia and James.”
The post notes that rescheduled dates are being worked on and that all original tickets will be honored, with a message to reach out to point of purchase retailers for additional questions.
The band has been touring all throughout 2023 in support of their recently released sixteenth album This Stupid World, which received rave reviews in February when it hit the ears of fans. The postponed tour dates marked the continuation of the band’s This Stupid World US Tour which ran earlier this year in June, with tour dates for the rest of this year outside of the US still up in the air.