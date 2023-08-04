Yo La Tengo Delays September Tour with Georgia Hurley Undergoing Surgery

Home News Parker Beatty August 4th, 2023 - 9:13 PM

Photo Credit – Alex Shively

Georgia Hubley, drummer and vocalist of indie rock band Yo La Tengo, is currently in the process of getting knee surgery, leading to the undetermined postponement of the band’s September tour dates, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan.

A post on the band’s Instagram reads, , “It pains us to write this message (in Georgia’s case, literally), but we have no choice except to postpone our September dates until …? A knee that’s been bothering Georgia for years has gotten bad enough that she’s going to have surgery on it. After a couple of months of recovery, we expect her to be better than ever, which is really saying something. We’re afraid that our long-long-awaited return to Florida, Arizona, Colorado et al will have to be postponed to long-long-long-awaited. Trying to be light-hearted about this, but it’s not easy. We’re pissed! Hope to see you soon, just not as soon as hoped. Ira, Georgia and James.”

The post notes that rescheduled dates are being worked on and that all original tickets will be honored, with a message to reach out to point of purchase retailers for additional questions.