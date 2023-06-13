Home Chicago Lauren Grill June 13th, 2023 - 9:03 PM

Acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are performing this week at the Chicago Theater fresh off of their new album, In Between Thoughts… A New World. This performance is part of the pair’s international tour scheduled for the remainder of 2023.

Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero met in their home town of Mexico City when they were just 15 years old. Both participating in programs at the House of Culture, Sanchez and Quintero talked about their shared interests in music and started dating soon after (the duo ended their romantic relationship in 2012, but continues making music together).

The pair’s rise to fame was not one that followed a typical path. Out of high school, Sanchez and Quintero moved to Dublin, Ireland after being fed up with the musical scene of their hometown. It was there they were given the opportunity to record their first album, Rodrigo y Gabriela, in 2006. The album stunningly debuted #1 on the Irish Albums Charts, topping already well-known artists such like the Arctic Monkeys.

Rodrigo y Gabriela also have impressive soundtrack work under their belts, working on the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides soundtrack with Hans Zimmer and being featured on the Puss In Boots soundtrack as well.

The duo’s live shows let the music do the talking for them, through an almost two hour set of acoustic music with no lyrics. Rodrigo y Gabriela famously combine genres such as flamenco, metal, pop, Latin, and more in their music, keeping the audience on their toes for the whole set. For Sanchez and Quintero, their craft and artistry is what keeps them happy on stage, and what keeps people engaged with them.

You can see Rodrigo y Gabriela at The Chicago Theater on June 16. Tickets are available at this link.

Location: The Chicago Theater

Address: 175 N State St, Chicago, IL 60601

Show Time: 7:30pm

Doors Open: 6:30pm

Ticket Price: $21-$153

Age: All Ages