Gov’t Mule Announces Dark Side of the Mule Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 5:56 PM

Today Gov’t Mule have announced a 12-date summer amphitheater tour. The Dark Side of the Mule Tour is produced produced by Live Nation and it features features the return of the Grammy nominated band’s renowned and extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute performance which will follow a full Mule set and very special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening as the opening act.

Gov’t Mule first debuted Dark Side of the Mule on Halloween 2008 at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, which was recorded and later released as a live album in 2014.

When the band brought back the acclaimed set for a handful of shows, performing it only 10 times in total. With 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Gov’t Mule is joining in on the celebration of the legendary album and bringing back Dark Side of the Mule for one final time this summer.

In the press release Gov’t Mule‘s front man and guitarist Warren Haynes shares his thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance. Since then, Dark Side of the Mule has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!”

The Dark Side of the Mule Tour starts on July 22 in Atlantic City, before a performances at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, NY and at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 7th.

Pre-sale tickets for The Dark Side of the Mule Tour will be available beginning tomorrow with a Citi presale. Additional presales will take place throughout the week with the general on sale starting this Friday at 10am local time at mule.net