Jay Weinberg Shares Update Following Surgery For Torn Labrum

Caroline Carvalho November 25th, 2023 - 3:59 PM

According to Loudwire, Jay Weinberg recently took to social media to provide an update and convey a heartfelt message about a recent surgery he underwent to mend a torn labrum. Weinberg shared in his post that he had meticulously arranged the procedure, carefully timing it to occur after Slipknot’s last show of 2023, which happened just recently.

Weinberg planned to schedule the surgery to coincide with his recovery, ensuring his availability for the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas next April. However, circumstances have since altered these plans. Slipknot is moving forward without Weinberg, announcing his departure from the band earlier this month. Nevertheless, undeterred by this unexpected turn of events, Weinberg proceeded with the operation. Its purpose was to rectify a torn labrum in his left hip and also reshape a malformed section of his femur.

He shared in a post about his surgery, “[It’s] a condition that never impacted my drumming in any way, but I’ve wanted to take care of during downtime from my recording and touring schedule. Since 2020, my priority has been for my playing to go uninterrupted, until a window in the schedule would allow me to complete an expected recovery of about four months. A commitment I made to myself and to you – although news of this was kept internal. Though my commitment to healing remains the same, I’ll be disappointed to not see all of you in Vegas as planned.” Meanwhile, he previously played live to join other bands or artists to do a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Candy’s Room”.