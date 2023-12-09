The Vaccines Share Vivid New Single & Video “Love To Walk Away”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 9th, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Vaccines have shared a new single titled “Love To Walk Away.” The Vaccines have been known for their energetic and vibrant live performances, and this new single is no exception.

The new single is a pure rock classic. The visuals, accompanied by the vocals, tell the story of who has been left behind due to their love finding themselves. Though most artists/songwriters who have written this type of message are a ballad, this group made this song an anthem for those willing to go on a journey to find themselves.

According to Dork, “Sometimes going into an album, you know exactly what it is you want the music to do, and other times you’re waiting for the music to tell you what to do,” says frontman Justin Young. “We knew we were ready to make another record, but it wasn’t until we wrote “Love To Walk Away” on the first day in the studio with Andrew that we knew how it would sound and feel. So this is the song responsible for the album’s direction, sonically and thematically.”

The band has also announced an upcoming album, which is highly anticipated by their fans. It’s exciting to see what other musical gems they have in store for us. Read more about The Vaccines here.

