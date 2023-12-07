Pink Shares Emotional New Single & Video For “All Out Of Fight”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 7th, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to billboard.com, artist Pink will be releasing Trustfall Tour Deluxe Edition on December 1. In light of the upcoming album release, the singer has shared a new music video for the latest single “All Out of Fight.” The video is about a couple that are in love and traveling across the country while starting their lives together by moving into a home. The pair spends their time searching for sparkling gemstones and finding a precious rock hidden at the end of the rainbow. But everything comes to a sudden halt when the woman falls ill. When realizing her partner is struggling with her being sick, she takes him to their shared greenhouse, where their gemstones are illuminated.

As the chorus states: “I’m all out of fight/ My heart will always know your name/ I’m all out of love/ But look at all the love we made/ I’m all out of life/ Oh, babe, it’s killing me to say/ I’m all out of love, I’m all out of life/ I’m all out of fight,”

Pink released the original version of Trustfall back in March where the album peaked at number two on the all genre Billboard 200 chart, and spent a total of eight weeks on the tally. Trustfall Tour Deluxe Edition also features “Irrelevant” and “Dreaming” with Marshmello and Sting, in addition to live versions of “Cover Me in Sunshine,” “What About Us,” “Just Like Fire” and more.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz