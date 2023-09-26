Pink Kicks Concertgoer Out Of San Antonio Show For Yelling About Circumcision

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 3:16 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to stereogum.com, during her September 24 show in Sa Antonio artist Pink kicked out a concertgoer after he started yelling about circumcision and displaying a message on his iPhone which reportedly said “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

On a video filmed from a audience member, Pink can be seen reading the message on the iPhone and before making the following statement.

“Oh, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you? Do you feel good about yourself? You spent all this money to come here and do that? I could buy a Birkin bag with that type of money… Get that shit out of here. He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision … Get it out, get that cancer out, man.”

The incident follows news back in 2019 when Pink shared a photo of her son, which caused some people to speculate whether the baby boy was or was not circumcised.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” Pink wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?”

