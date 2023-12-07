mxdwn Music

Diplo Accused Of Alleged Revenge Porn Distribution In New Police Report

December 7th, 2023 - 12:10 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to pitchfork.com, a California woman has allegedly filed an alleged police report with the Los Angeles Police Department allegedly against artist Diplo back in August. The alleged report has allegedly  stated that Diplo has allegedly distributed alleged nude photographs of the alleged woman without alleged permission. The alleged woman’s name is Shelly Auguste and allegedly she has been allegedly involved in an alleged  legal battle with the alleged producer born Thomas Wesley Pentz since 2020 and this is allegedly the second time Auguste allegedly has accused the alleged producer of allegedly distributing revenge porn. Back in November the LAPD allegedly submitted Auguste’s alleged new case to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, where it is allegedly under review.

Auguste is allegedly suing Diplo for alleged sexual battery, alleged gender violence, alleged intentional intrusion into private affairs, alleged battery, assault, alleged defamation, alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, and alleged fraud, as well as alleged violation of the alleged Ralph Civil Rights Act and violation of the alleged Tom Bane Civil Rights Act. The alleged civil trial is allegedly scheduled for April 2024 and  Diplo allegedly publicly denied all of the allegations in October 2021 after Auguste alleged filed her alleged initial claim in June of that year.

