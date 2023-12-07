Diplo Accused Of Alleged Revenge Porn Distribution In New Police Report

Auguste has allegedly said in her alleged civil litigation that Diplo allegedly first contacted her on Twitter in 2014 when she was allegedly 17 and he was allegedly 35 or 36 years old. They allegedly formed an alleged intermittent online correspondence predicated on Auguste allegedly sending Diplo alleged nude photos, Then in 2018 they allegedly met in person at a nightclub in 2018 and then in April 2019, the two allegedly had sex for the first time. In her alleged complaint, Auguste alleges that Diplo allegedly recorded the alleged intercourse on his alleged cell phone without alleged consent and allegedly ejaculated inside of her without alleged consent.

According Auguste’s alleged lawsuit and Diplo’s alleged lawsuit, they allegedly had sex again in July 2019 after Diplo allegedly invited Auguste to alleged his hotel room. Auguste’s alleged lawsuit claims she allegedly was “highly intoxicated and barely able to walk or see straight” but also allegeldy describes the first alleged sexual interaction that evening as allegedly “consensual.” However, the alleged complaint also allegedly describes a second alleged sexual encounter from the same evening where Auguste allegedly claims in her lawsuit that Diplo allegedly penetrated her non consensually while she allegedly “told [him] ‘no’ and tried to fight him off,” before allegedly getting dressed and allegedly running out of the hotel room crying.

Auguste went to police with her new alleged claim on Friday, August 18, 2023 “to report that she was the victim of Revenge Porn” the alleged police report states. In the alleged report it is allegedly noted that Auguste allegedly told a police officer that she allegedly “sent […] nude videos and photographs to [Diplo] voluntarily. Those items were for him only and not to distribute to others.” Auguste allegedly added that Diplo allegedly “distributed some of the nude videos and photographs of her online” said the alleged lawsuit.

