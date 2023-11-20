Maneskin Joins Dolly Parton On New Version Of “Jolene”

Home News James Reed November 20th, 2023 - 7:02 PM

According to Consequence, Dolly Parton released her new album Rockstar last week and has since returned with two new bonus tracks. The bonus content consist of her rendition of the Eddie Money’s iconic “Two Tickets to Paradise” as well as a new version of her classic 1973 track “Jolene” featuring Måneskin.

The Måneskin-collab version of “Jolene” is available exclusively on Parton’s website, though the country icon did share a preview of the duet on Instagram. The new rendition stays faithful to the original song, with Måneskin’s Damiano David taking on co-lead vocals with Parton.

The collaborative new version of “Jolene” appears on the deluxe edition of Rockstar, which also features guest features from Sting, Steve Perry, Joan Jett, Mick Fleetwood, Pat Benatar, Brandi Carlile and many more.

Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis also recently teamed up with Duran Duran to cover Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.” Later this week, Parton will take over AT&T Stadium to headline the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

Måneskin and Parton’s “Jolene” still gives off the same country vibes as the original. None of the lyrics have changed, but Måneskin sings some of the lyrics instead of Parton. They simultaneously say some of the original’s iconic lines like “I’m begging of you please don’t take my man” and “Please don’t take him even though you can.” In addition, Parton interjects some repetitions of certain words to add extra flare to the song.