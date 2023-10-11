Nothing & Full Of Hell Announce Collaborative New Album When No Birds Sang For December 2023 Release, Share Eerie New Single “Spend The Grace”

Home News Roy Lott October 11th, 2023 - 6:54 PM

Both Nothing Full Of Hell have announced a joint album titled When No Birds Sang, which will be released in December. Along with the album announcement, they have also released the single “Spend The Grace” with its accompanying video directed by Mike Martinez and Tyler Way.

“Both Full of Hell and Nothing deal with the same genre-phobia,” Nothing bandleader Domenic Palermo said in a press release. “We’ve been called any style you can think of, but we’re both simply intent on making soul crushers.”

“We’re beyond limiting ourselves to a genre,” Dylan Walker of Full Of Hell added. “There aren’t any rules, but there’s clearly an identity. No matter what Nothing does, I can tell it’s them. We’re meeting in the middle where it’s lush and beautiful, but also sad and ugly if you look closely at it. Out of mutual respect, we just decided to go for it.”

Martinez and Way also noted, “In our endless quest to navigate the profound intricacies of reality, we often encounter a significant challenge: the limitations of language. However in those decisive moments, when individuals are confronted with the choice of determining their own paths versus succumbing to external influences, a remarkable opportunity can unfold. Within a fleeting instant, liberation can arise and a being can exist in one world while inhaling the essence of another.” Check out the visual and song below.

Full of Hell will begin the North American leg of their 2023 tour on October 26 in Philadelphia. END, Inter Arma, and Wake will join the band on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.