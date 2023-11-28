Kevin Drew Of Broken Social Scene Announces Winter 2024 Solo Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2023 - 1:16 PM

Following the release of his most vulnerable and minimal solo album to date Aging, Broken Social Scene’s co-founder and frontman Kevin Drew has announced upcoming live dates in support of the record. Tickets will be on sale December 1 at kevindrewmusic.com. Drew will be performing in New York, California, Illinois, New Brunswick and other cities

In addition to the tour announcement, Drew has released the official music video for album track “Fixing The Again.” Comprised of footage partially shot and directed by Drew, the video intercuts flashing vignettes of everyday life with brief scenes made up of a variety of characters. The video is bittersweet and reflective, capturing the essence of the human experience.

Aging’s sonic profile sits in a similar place as beloved Broken Social Scene songs like “Lover’s Spit,” “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl,” and “The Sweetest Kill,” which is beautifully dark, richly melodic and tinted with shades of melancholy and longing. Where other Drew songs throughout his vast and incredible catalog lean into the exuberant fist-pump of being alive, Aging is an album best played at the end of the night, which is a collection for the stragglers left when the bar is about to close. A serenade for those who are coming down; songs that are quietly sad but ultimately ruminative and comforting.

Kevin Drew Tour Dates

1/14 – Halifax, NS – The Stage at St. Andrew’s

1/15 – Charlottetown, PEI – Trailside Music Hall

1/17 – Fredericton, NB – Wilmot United Church

1/19 – 1/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Public Records

1/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

1/23 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

1/26 – 1/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever