Kevin Drew Of Broken Social Scene Announces New Solo Album Aging, Releases Two New Singles “Out In The Fields” & “Party Oven”

Kevin Drew, co-founder and frontman of Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene, has announced his new solo studio album Aging. In celebration of the news, Drew is offering listeners’ a taste of what’s to come with lead singles “Out In The Fields” and “Party Oven.”

A full digital version of the album will be released later this year on November 3. A physical version of Aging will be available on September 22. Fans of Broken Social Scene’s “Lover’s Spit” and “The Sweetest Kill” will find much to enjoy on Drew’s new solo record.

The brand new tracks are undeniably melodic, soothing and compelling. The instrumentation is complementary to Drew’s vocals, allowing for pleasantly balanced listen. The lyricism is filled with delicate melancholy and intense yearning, leaning into an introspective point of view that will undoubtedly grab listeners’ attention. Aging is aptly titled, lyrically exploring a midlife point of view in which “love, loss and illness” are central.

Drew will be hitting the road with Broken Social Scene with their next live performance currently scheduled for August 19 at the Peterborough Folk Fest in Ontario, Canada. The band will also be visiting New Brunswick, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. Currently, their last show of the year is set to take place December 15 at The Concert Hall in Toronto.

Aging Track List

1. Elevator

2. Out In The Fields

3. Party Oven

4. All Your Fails

5. Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

6. Awful Lightning

7. Fixing The Again

8. You’re Gonna Get Better

Broken Social Scene Fall & Winter 2023 North American Tour Dates