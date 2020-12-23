Kevin Drew Sings About Holidays During A Pandemic With New Single “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song,” Performed By A Unicorn Hand Puppet

Home News Ariel King December 23rd, 2020 - 7:36 PM

Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew has shared a new single, “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song,” which highlights the sadness many are facing in celebrating the holidays alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The music video for the song is performed by Uni the unicorn, a unicorn hand puppet, while the single is introduced by Stevie the shark.

Uni the unicorn shyly begins to sing after being introduced, starting with the lyric, “Do you feel alone this Christmastime/Stuck in your home this Christmastime/Nowhere to go this Christmastime/Without your love this Christmastime/With fear and doubt this Christmastime.” Uni the unicorn is accompanied by a soft piano and hits on topics related to the pandemic, the protests and the politics involved between the two. He is eventually joined by another hand puppet, Bobby the bulldog, who simply barks during his verse.

“The goal was to make people smile and embrace the crazy year we’ve all had,” Drew said about the video in a press statement.

With Broken Social Scene, Drew has released six albums and several EPs, the most recent being 2019’s Let’s Try The After (Vol. 2) EP, with Let’s Try The After (Vol. 1) also being released in 2019. The band released a music video for their single, “Can’t Find My Heart” in 2019 as well. He has released two solo albums, including 2007’s Spirit If… and 2014’s Darlings.

Broken Social Scene is an indie rock band and musical collective formed by Drew and Brendan Canning, with the group having as many as six to nineteen members for performances. Their last full length LP, Hug of Thunder, had been released in 2017. Johnny Marr joined the band in 2017 at their show in Manchester for a performance of the song “Anthems For a Seventeen Year Old Girl.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz