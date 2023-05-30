Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Share Heavy New Song “Save The World”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 11:15 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan

According to stereogum.com, in a week and a half Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will release their new album Weathervanes and they have already released the singles “Death Wish,” “Middle Of The Morning” and “Cast Iron Skillet.” Today, Isbell has shared the song “Save The World.”

The tune opens with a scenario that feels sadly familiar. Isbell gets on a plane in the morning without checking the news, but he soon hears that “somebody shot up a classroom again.” This one is about Uvalde: “When you said the cops just let ’em die, I heard the shaking in your voice.”

As the composition goes on, Isbell sings about panicking in public places, imagining that more shooters are out there and threatening his family, knowing that our authorities aren’t going to stop them. This song is call-to-action anthem and it hits hard because the lyrics reflects on the issues in our society.

Weathervanes will be released on June, 9 on Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. People can pre-order the album at www.stores.portmerch.com.