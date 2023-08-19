Dirty Honey Announces New Album “Can’t Find The Brakes” For November 2023 Release and Shares Fierce New Single “Won’t Take Me Alive”

Home News Zach Monteiro August 19th, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Los Angeles-based rock group Dirty Honey has recently announced that they will be releasing their newest album Can’t Find The Brakes later this year along with new details on it’s release. The band has also shared their newest track, which shares names with the upcoming album.

Dirty Honey’s new song “Can’t Find The Brakes” features a consistently smooth beat from drummer Jaydon Bean, hard-hitting guitar strings and riffs courtesy of guitarist John Notto and bassist Justin Smolian. Of course, Marc LaBelle’s vocals tie everything together for a thrilling and enjoyable listen.

According to Consequence, Dirty Honey had recorded their upcoming album with producer Nick DiDia, who had also assisted in producing their self-titled album in 2021. Unlike last time, however, the band and DiDia were not experiencing difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to produce the album together, in person.

When asked about what it was like to record in person again, LaBelle said “Just physically being together in the studio with our producer made for a very creative environment; we got into such a groove we were very focused, and not rushed, so it was great for all of us.” (Via Consequence)

When asked about what inspired the name Can’t Find The Brakes, LaBelle said “We decided to call the album Can’t Find The Brakes because the title was almost a time capsule of our lives right now. We’re constantly on the move and living each day city by city. Sometimes being a touring musician can feel like you’re on a train going full speed, and even if you could find the brakes, would you really want to?” (Via Consequence)

Dirty Honey’s upcoming album Can’t Find The Brakes is currently set to release on November 3rd, 2023 with pre-orders being found here.

