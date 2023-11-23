Sunn O))) Announce New 25th Anniversary Demo Tour Exclusive

Musical duo Sunn O))) have announced an exclusive 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP, which is only available only the band’s tour. This limited edition LP is numbered to 1,000 copies and it features a debossed cover, silver metallic and blank ink, along with the two tracks “Wyoming Big Sky” and “Acres of Calms.” The 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP was recorded with Brad Wood earlier this year, which was during the same period he mixed the songs for the Sunn O))) / Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8 release.
From November 22 to December 6 Sunn O))) will be performing an immersed valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume. Pure and primeval riffs of temporality and massively heavy structures of sound pressure. The duo will also be performing in Monterey, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Asheville, Athens, Knoxville and Birmingham.
25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP
- Wyoming Big Sky
- Acres of Calms
Sunn O))) Tour Dates
11/22 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theater
11/25 – Monterey, CA – The Golden State Theatre
11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
11/29 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre
11/30 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre
12/1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
12/3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
12/4 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
12/5 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
12/6 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn