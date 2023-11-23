Sunn O))) Announce New 25th Anniversary Demo Tour Exclusive

Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 10:34 AM

Musical duo Sunn O))) have announced an exclusive 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP, which is only available only the band’s tour. This limited edition LP is numbered to 1,000 copies and it features a debossed cover, silver metallic and blank ink, along with the two tracks “Wyoming Big Sky” and “Acres of Calms.” The 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP was recorded with Brad Wood earlier this year, which was during the same period he mixed the songs for the Sunn O))) / Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8 release.

From November 22 to December 6 Sunn O))) will be performing an immersed valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume. Pure and primeval riffs of temporality and massively heavy structures of sound pressure. The duo will also be performing in Monterey, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Asheville, Athens, Knoxville and Birmingham.

25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP

Wyoming Big Sky Acres of Calms

Sunn O))) Tour Dates

11/22 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theater

11/25 – Monterey, CA – The Golden State Theatre

11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

11/29 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

11/30 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre

12/1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

12/3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

12/4 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

12/5 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

12/6 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn