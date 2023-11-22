mxdwn Premiere: Sam Hart Shares Powerful New Single “Friends Before”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 22nd, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Canadian singer songwriter Sam Hart has returned with the arrival of a brand new song entitled “Friends Before.” The new track follows her previously released singles “Thirty and Thriving” which arrived back in August of this year and “She Leaves You” which was arrived last November, honoring the old while ringing in the new.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Hart offered, “’Friends Before’ was my way of untangling the betrayal of a close friend. It was difficult to write and it took years for me to understand the situation. Afterward, I constantly wondered if platonic relationships were even possible but, after time allowed for some healing, I think they are! Writing this song allowed me a lot of healing and I’m so glad I decided to let it out into the world.”

The new song, “Friends Before” was written by Hart and produced by Mike Tompa, who has previously worked with the iconic rock band Silverstein. As with Hart’s past contributions to her discography, “Friends Before” is powerfully introspective.

The lyricism follows a path of healing and examining the fractured dynamics that often plague friendships between men and women. The instrumentals are delightfully intricate yet compelling while the vocals are angelic and impassioned, something Hart’s fans have come to expect from her. Fans of the iconic Sara Bareilles and folk-pop sensation Lizzy McAlpine are sure to appreciate Hart’s dedication to the songwriting craft which reflects on past trailblazers while also building and refining her own personal sonic exploration.