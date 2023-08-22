mxdwn Premiere: Sam Hart Debuts Ethereal New Single “Thirty and Thriving”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Canadian singer songwriter Sam Hart has returned with the release of an ethereal new single entitled, “Thirty and Thriving.” The new track follows the release of Hart’s previous song, “She Leaves You” which arrived in November 2022.

The new song, “Thirty and Thriving” was written by Hart, produced and mixed by TOMPA (who has previously worked with Silverstein) and mastered by Joao Carvalho. The song’s introspective lyricism explore gendered biases, the double standards that often force unrealistic expectations on women.

The song opens with intricate piano before fading gracefully into Hart’s delicately powerful vocals, lamenting the “deadlines” that aging women are faced with in today’s society. The chorus is goosebump-inducing, featuring lush harmonizations and melodious vocal lines that allow Hart to showcase her undeniable musical talent. Fans of Sara Bareilles or Lizzy McAlpine are sure to enjoy what Hart has to offer.