Tool Selling $500 Undertow Reissue On Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to loudwire.com, metal band Tool are selling a $500 dollar 30 anniversary CD reissue of Undertow, which is limited to 7,000 signed copies and is only available for purchase on the band’s current tour.

Previoulsy showcased by Tool‘s bassist Justin Chancellor in an unboxing video, the CD reissue features fancy packaging, which means Chancellor was in charge of the art direction for the project.

The Undertow reissue comes with a photo booklet, lenticular postcard-sized image and a commemorative coin sculpted by Vahan Bego.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tool (@toolmusic)

“Watch Justin (@lobalorning) unbox the limited edition Undertow reissue CD, with art curated by Justin himself! This is only available at Tool’s 2023 and 2024 tour dates (tickets on sale now).”

The reissue of Undertow will be available for purchase on Tool‘s 2023 and 2024 tours. The tour is currently ongoing and it will wrap up on Nov. 21.

Also the band are already gearing up for next year, because they have recently announced a winter U.S. tour with Elder, which runs from Janurary 10 through Feburary 18.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat