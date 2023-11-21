Holy Ship! Wrecked Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Tokimonsta, Channel Tres, Subtronics & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The music festival Holy Ship! Wrecked has announced its highly-anticipated set times, theme nights, artist-led activities, and Sunrise Send details. The festival returns December 12-16 for four nights of luxury accommodations, top-drawer music curation, and immersive entertainment at Hard Rock Riviera Maya on the shores of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Performing at the event are Tokimonsta, Channel Tres, Subtronics, 1991, 4B, Ardalan, Austeria, Boys Noize, Cassian, Chris Lake. Chris Lorenzo, Derrick Carter, Heidi Lawden, Lubelski, Mary Droppinz, Mau P, Hint of Lavender, Justin Jay and others.

Ms. Mada, Nikki Nair, Odd Mob, Ranger Trucco, SIPPY, TroyBoi, Yotto, Wax Motif. Valentino Khan, Prunk,

Porky, Ranger Trucco, Sub Focus, The Knocks (DJ Set) and many more will be performing as well.

No Holy Ship! Wrecked experience is complete without a proper Sunrise Send. This year, as the final records reverberate from the Tropic and Wrecked stages, the Sunrise Send ramps up to keep the party going until the early hours of the morning. Desert Hearts co-founder Mikey Lion kicks things off at 4 a.m. followed by eclectic veteran superproducer Boys Noize at 5 a.m. And closing things out, two of house music’s most iconic figures, Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke and trailblazing label head and producer of countless classics Green Velvet, perform together as Get Real.

Holy Ship! Wrecked offers the unmatched opportunity to party and compete alongside fan-favorite artists. The 2023 edition includes a stacked list of activities like Wreckno’s Sleigh All Day Cat Walk Competition, Desert Hearts’ Wild Winter Olympics Pool Party, and Bucket Hat Craftz with Mark Droppinz. This year’s supercharged activity lineup also includes the Dirtybird What’s The Word Showdown, which a Pyramid-style gameshow with the infamous Claude VonStroke, Dombresky’s LIFT OFF, pitting the best shipfam bartenders against each other, an exclusive DJ workshop with Rinzen, and the annual OG Party with Ardalan.

Shipfam can also expect all the extracurricular activities Holy Ship! Wrecked is known for including theme nights like Wednesday’s Aprés-Ski and Friday’s 90’s Rave NRG, providing attendees the chance to get creative and play dress up. The musical programming includes seven epic party takeovers from dance music’s most revered curators. Kicking off Tuesday night, Aradalan brings the Ardy Pardy to the Tropic Stage while bad boy of Latin tech house Cloonee curates a cast of minimal tech heroes for his Hellbent Records takeover on the Wrecked Stage.

On Wednesday afternoon, house hero Chris Lake brings the sound of Black Book Records to the Beach Stage. That night, the fiercely funky grooves of crowd favorite up-and-comer HoneyLuv’s 4 The Luv brand will fill the Wrecked Stage with the classic sounds of house music.

Bass fans can rejoice with a Thursday night takeover from Cyclops Recordings and its fearless leader Subtronics. Meanwhile, Dutch minimal tech pioneers PIV Records keep things funky deep into the night with sets from Prunk, Channel Tres, and more, plus a High Power takeover featuring Valentino Khan, TroyBoi, 4B and Odd Mob.

On Friday, Holy Ship! Wrecked closes it out with takeovers from the purveyors of dusty funk Desert Hearts, G house legend Wax Motif’s House of Wax, and multigenre taste-maker TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Records imprint.

Resort amenities will take their headlining slot too with nine all-inclusive restaurants, complimentary craft cocktail & tequila bars, twenty-four-hour complimentary room service, waterpark, zipline, and extreme sports and fitness center. Those looking for rest and relaxation can spend the day being pampered at the Spa & Salon or kicking back in their own private hot tub and balcony.