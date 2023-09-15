Diplo Shares Exciting New Track “Diamond Therapy” Featuring Walker & Royce and Channel Tres

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 15th, 2023 - 6:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Diplo releases a new track “Diamond Therapy” featuring Walker & Royce and Channel Tres via Diplo’s own Higher Ground imprint.

This song has a sound of electronic music that is very upbeat like you are in a club with your friends and ready to disco dance. The track has a combination of trap and future bass with a little taste of tropical house/hip-hop as well.

The lyrics of this genre revolve around reality: the street, sex, sensuality, flirting, and strong lyrics… All without any type of censorship or euphemisms.

Diplo is a thirteen-time Grammy nominee and is also a member of Major Lazer, one third of LSD a group with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson whose platinum-certified, grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

He is also a famous American DJ and music producer who from a young age became interested in electronic music and the cultural rhythms of some countries around the world seeking to innovate with his musical proposal that has attracted the attention of singers with extensive international experience with whom he has had the opportunity to work with and thereby gained significant notoriety in the recording industry. Diplo is considered one of the most influential DJs in the music scene.

With this collaboration, all of the followers can find a great explosion of talent and versatility. Their combination makes one of a kind style crafting the sounds they want their fans to hear in any clubs or festivals, the results is defining a great signature sound.

