Gucci Mane Shares New Video To Honor Young Dolph Entitled “Long Live Dolph”

Jamie Reddy December 23rd, 2021 - 10:27 PM

Rapper Gucci Mane shows his appreciation for the late Young Dolph, the rapper who was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery back in November, by releasing a song and video to honor his life. The song shows a tremendous amount of appreciation for Young Dolph, from his talent to his go-getter mentality that was infectious among his peers. The song is mid-tempo with Mane slowly making his words known, as if they did not and will not be repeated. The two have collaborated together in the past, so it was only natural for this song to be written. The track is the last song Gucci Mane and the New 1017’s compilation album, So Icy Christmas.

The accompanying video shows Mane with his crew, driving in cars, posing next to a Rolls Royce, and flashing his jewelry. Mane goes on about how the life they live has certain dangers, and that people are dying all the time. Towards the end of the video, clips of Dolph’s memorial service played with a very somber crowd. The very end of the video shows photos of Mane and Dolph together, to honor their friendship. Take a look at the video below. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford