Polo G’s Brother Trench Baby Charged With Alleged Murder Following August Arrest

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2023 - 3:55 PM

According to thefader.com, artist Polo G’s younger brother Trench Baby has allegedly been charged with alleged murder. TMZ has allegedly reported that Trench Baby is allegedly accused of allegedly killing 20 years old Dashaun Berry on June 10 in a North Hollywood drive by shooting. The artist is allegedly being held without bail.

Back in late August, Polo G and Trench Baby were both allegedly arrested in their alleged shared Los Angeles home by LAPD officers. The duo were then allegedly booked by the Burbank Police Department on alleged kidnapping, alleged robbery and alleged assault charges.

According to power1051.iheart.com, earlier this year Polo G was allegedly charged with alleged illegal possession of an alleged short barreled rifle when police allegedly found multiple firearms on his alleged property. Trench Baby and Polo G were allegedly released from jail following the alleged incident but were allegedly apprehended by police due to alleged outstanding warrants both brothers allegedly had out on them since last April for an alleged separate incident.