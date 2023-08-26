Polo G and Trench Baby Arrested on Various Charges Following Police Raid on Home

Home News Zach Monteiro August 26th, 2023 - 8:39 PM

Chicago-based rapper Polo G (Otherwise known as Taurus Bartlett) had been placed under police custody following a raid conducted by the LAPD. Polo G and his brother Trench Baby (Taurean Bartlett) have now been charged with alleged kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a raid on the Bartlett’s LA home after they received an arrest warrant for Trench Baby and a search warrant for the residence. According to the LAPD “Detectives located Taurean Bartlett and Taurus Bartlett and took them into custody without incident.”

After the arrests had been made, police raided the residences of both rappers along with a car belonging to Polo G, where they allegedly found several firearms including a short-barreled rifle. According to Pitchfork, the brothers have been arrested and charged (By the Burbank Police Department) with alleged kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery; additionally, Polo G has also been charged for allegedly being in possession of a short-barreled rifle.