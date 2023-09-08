Live Nation Entertainment Sued For Alleged Wage Theft In California

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 8th, 2023 - 1:51 PM

According to Pitchfork, Live Nation Entertainment was allegedly sued for alleged wage theft in California. The complaint, which has since been filed on Tuesday, September 5th, allegedly made claims against the company’s subsidiary Insomniac Holdings, LLC’s allegedly illegal practices.

Insomniac Holdings, LLC has allegedly violated California’s labor laws. The subsidiary is reported to have allegedly not pay for overtime work, minimum wage as compensation for hours worked, and have allegedly not provided meal breaks for employees.

A lawsuit has been filed to sue the entertainment agency’s alleged labor law infraction. The case aims to combat Live Nation Entertainment’s alleged crime and other alleged corporate violations, not limited to Insomniac Holdings, but other subsidiaries as well.

According to Pitchfork, Insomniac Holdings has allegedly faced legal issues with previous artists and has been allegedly sued last month.

Future action on Insomniac Holdings, LLC’s alleged violations are to be discussed.