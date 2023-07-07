Fresh Hardcore Group Better Lovers Unveils New EP And Tour Schedule

Home News Simon Li July 7th, 2023 - 11:38 PM

The newly formed hardcore group Better Lovers, featuring Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, Greg Puciato, and Will Putney, has just released their debut EP God Made Me An Animal, as well as the schedule for their upcoming tour.

The band shared that this debut EP would be “Four eclectic and wildly fun songs we’ve been kicking around for what feels like forever,” and that they can’t wait for its release. “Let it happen to you. Hear all this and more on tour all Summer. The engine is turned on.” Below is the track list for Better Lovers’ debut EP, God Made Me An Animal, which would be released our for pre-order right now.

God Made Me An Animal

Sacrificial Participant 30 Under 13 Become So Small God Made Me An Animal

Together with this exciting release comes the announcement of their tour schedules. The band would bring their music to the Americas and to the European continent.

Better Lover tour schedule:

July 13 Rec Room (Early & Late Shows), Buffalo, NY SOLD OUT

July 14 The Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

July 16 The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

July 17 Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

July 18 The Foundry, Cleveland, OH SOLD OUT

July 19 Santander Arena, Reading, PA

July 21 College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT

July 22 Sharkey’s Bar and Grill, Syracuse, NY

July 23 RBC Echo Beach, Toronto, ON

July 24 L’Olympia, Montreal, QC

July 25 Galerie SAW Gallery, Ottawa, ON

July 27 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

July 28 Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, Brooklyn, NY

July 29 Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

July 30 The Palladium Outdoors, Worcester, MA

July 31 The Broadberry, Richmond, VA

August 1 House of Blues, Myrtle Beach, SC

August 3 Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

August 4 Sunset Cove Amphitheater, Boca Raton, FL

August 5 Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market, St. Augustine, FL St.

August 6 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA

August 8 Orpheum Theater, New Orleans, LA

August 10 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

August 11 Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, TX

August 12 The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX

September 24 Furnace Fest, Birmingham, AL

October 4 Chalk, Brighton, UK

October 5 New Cross Inn, London, UK SOLD OUT

October 6 The Dome, London, UK SOLD OUT

October 7 Brudenell Social Club (Early & Late Shows), Leeds, UK SOLD OUT

October 14 Constellation Room , Santa Ana, CA SOLD OUT

October 15 The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

October 16 Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO