The Regrettes Announce Break Up

Los Angeles based punk rock band The Regrettes have surprised their fans today with the announcement that they are breaking up. The group took to social media with a post that consists of a back and white picture of the band members hugging each other with the caption: “If you’re reading this or you’ve been to a show or bought a record, you’ve given us all some of the best years of our lives. after all these amazing years together, we are parting ways to focus on other projects.”

if you’re reading this or you’ve been to a show or bought a record, you’ve given us all some of the best years of our lives. after all these amazing years together, we are parting ways to focus on other projects. pic.twitter.com/ACfECMtYHv — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) November 14, 2023

The Regrettes have dazzled people’s minds with their music for many years and surely there are some fans who are heartbroken about the break up but there is some hope because it does appear that fans will get to see some of the band members live as solo artists in the near future.

