The Regrettes Share Fresh Spin for Music Video Covering Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”

Home News Roy Lott June 14th, 2023 - 8:45 PM

The Regrettes share the new music video for their cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” Their version of the song was produced by Tim Pagnotta and Brian Phillips.

The band’s rendition of the song is an 80’s jam with frontwoman Lydia Nights’ glossy and dreamy vocals over the catchy production. The video is a compilation of The Regrettes’ fans dancing to the tune. Check it out below.

Night of the band shared about the video, “there is nothing better than seeing all these cuties dance with us. Watching everyone “get together” to dance on their own makes our tiny hearts sing. This song means so much to us and we loved getting to see that we aren’t the only ones. Thank you for dancing with us – we love you all. See you soon!” Watch the music video for The Regrettes’ “Dancing On My Own”

The Regrettes recently released the deluxe edition of their celebrated third studio album, Further Joy, via Warner Records. Further Joy Deluxe includes their three new songs, Dummy, Shapeshifter, and Answer. The band will also be supporting Yungblud on his headlining tour of North America this year. The band will perform in cities including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Nashville. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.