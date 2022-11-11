The Regrettes Release Further Joy Deluxe Edition Featuring Three New Songs “Dummy”, “Shapeshifter” & “Answer”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 11th, 2022 - 3:25 PM

The Regrettes have just released their new album, Further Joy Deluxe Edition. The band has also just confirmed 29-date tour with Yungblud in 2023. Further Joy Deluxe includes their three new songs, Dummy, Shapeshifter, and Answer.

According to source the band stated, “We are so excited about these three new songs that we recorded while creating Further Joy. Each one feels incredibly special to us and expands the world of Further Joy even deeper. We hope you love them as much as we do.”

The band’s song Dummy is a catchy song talking about bipolar disorder, there is a part in the chorus that makes it clear that is what they are singing about. “I get impulsive, but you love me, yeah you love me either way. You must think that I look funny when my moods they start to swing.” This song very upbeat and catchy, to have a listen stream below.

Shapeshifter has a very different sound from Dummy, it has a pop and techno sound to it. This song seems to be about growing up, as we grow up our bodies change and sometimes, we don’t fit into the same clothes we use to. In the song, they sing about having the bodies they once did to recognize who they see in the mirror. To stream this song, listen below.

Answer is a song about searching. Looking for answers anywhere in life, in the song they sing about how it’s a long drive, we can change the route if we like. It seems to be a metaphor for life, it’s a long journey answers can be found anywhere, and they don’t need to come right away. To stream their song, listen below.

These three new songs from The Regrettes each have a special message for the listener, you can stream their album clicking here. For more stories about the band click here.

The Regrettes Tour Dates w/ Yungblud

Fri Apr 28, Seattle, WA

Sat Apr 29, Vancouver, BC

Tue May 2, Garden City, ID

Thu May 4, Las Vegas, NV

Sun May 7, Salt Lake City, UT

Thu May 11, Austin, TX

Fri May 12, Irving, TX

Sat May 13, Houston, TX

Tue May 16, Miami, FL

Wed May 17, St. Petersburg, FL

Fri May 19, Atlanta, GA

Sat May 20, Raleigh, NC

Sun May 21, Baltimore, MD

Tue May 23, Philadelphia, PA

Wed May 24, Wallingford, CT

Fri May 26, Toronto, ON

Sun May 28, Montreal, QC

Fri Jul 7, Sterling Heights, MI

Sat Jul 8, Indianapolis, IN

Tue Jul 11, Cleveland, OH

Wed Jul 12, Pittsburgh, PA

Fri Jul 14, New York, NY

Sat Jul 15, Asbury Park, NJ

Sun Jul 16, Boston, Ma

Wed Jul 19, Nashville, TN

Fri Jul 21, Maryland Heights, MO

Sat Jul 22, Minneapolis, MN

Mon Jul 24, Oklahoma City, OK

Tue Jul 25, Kansas City, MO