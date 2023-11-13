Living Colour & Extreme Announce Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 2:58 PM

According to consequence.net, rock bands Living Colour and Extreme have announced they will be embarking on a 2024 US tour and both bands have added more dates to the co headlining trek. Everything starts in Englewood before the tour stops in Atlantic City, Roanoke, Munhall, New Buffalo, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville and other cities.

This past Summer Extreme returned with their first album in 15 years called Six and the band will be on the road in support of the LP. As for veteran rockers Living Colour, they most recently released their sixth studio album call Shade in 2017. Both bands previously toured together earlier this year.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates on the newly announced tour goes live on November 15 at noon local time by using the code BACKSTAGE. General ticket sales begins on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates by StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Living Colour and Extreme Tour Dates

1/24 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

1/26 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino

1/27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Casino

1/30 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Theater

1/31 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theater

2/2 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino

2/3 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

2/6 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

2/7 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room

2/9 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino

2/10 – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino

2/13 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

2/14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

2/17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

2/19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

2/20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/24 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

2/25 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Casino

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

2/29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

3/8 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

3/9 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

3/10 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

3/12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

3/13 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

3/15 – Memphis, TN – Graceland

3/16 – Nashville, TN – Ryman

