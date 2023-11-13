Jon Batiste Announces Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

According to consequence.net, artist Jon Batiste has announced his very headlining tour for next year in support of the album World Music Radio. Everything kicks off in Portland before the tour stops in Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, New York City, Austin, Detroit, Nashville, Miramar Beach and other cities. Last week, Batiste received a total of six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. World Music Radio is a follow up to 2021’s We Are, which won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, November 15 by using the access code BACKSTAGE. The general on sale will be on Friday, November 17 by Ticketmaster. People can also find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform where prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Jon Batiste 2024 Tour Dates:

2/16 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

2/17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

2/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (early and late shows)

2/20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

2/22 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

2/23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

2/24 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

2/26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

2/27 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

2/28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

3/3 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

3/12 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

3/13 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

3/15 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

3/16 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

3/17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

3/19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

3/21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

3/22 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

3/24 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

3/26 – Dallas, TX – Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

3/27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

4/27 – Miramar Beach, FL – Kaleidoscope Beach

