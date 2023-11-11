Jeff Rosenstock Announces Fall 2023 & Spring 2024 Tour Dates with Sydney Gish & Gladie

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 11th, 2023 - 11:48 AM

Photo Credit: Christine Mackie

According to Brooklynvegan, Jeff Rosenstock has announced fall 2023 tour dates with Sydney Gish & Gladie. The canceled shows from September due to COVID have been rescheduled, along with additional stops in cities that were not included on Rosenstock’s previously planned 2023 trek. Sidney Gish and Gladie, who were part of the shortened September run, will also be joining for the newly-announced dates. Rosenstock has also announced a spring 2024 trek.

Tickets will be on sale for Friday, November 10th at 10 AM local time when tickets become available for purchase. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds are an option. Meanwhile, Jeff will have an upcoming performance at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall on March 29th. He also has a new album titled HELLMODE that is out now on Polyvinyl.

Jeff Rosenstock Fall 2023 & Spring 2024 Tour Dates

11/25 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

11/27 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

11/28 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

11/30 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

12/01 – Empire Garage – Austin, TX

12/02 – Ferris Wheelers – Dallas, TX

12/03 – The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK



12/05 – Summit – Denver, CO



12/07 – Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT

12/08 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

12/10 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

12/11 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

12/14 – The Holland Project – Reno, NV

12/15 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

12/16 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

12/17 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

3/20 – Toronto, ON @ History

3/21 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

3/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

3/23 – Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance

3/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

3/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

3/27 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

3/29 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

3/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

4/1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

4/2 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

4/4 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy At Mahall’s

4/5 – Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

4/6 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

4/7 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

4/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

4/10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

4/11 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

4/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme