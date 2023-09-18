Jeff Rosenstock Postpones September Tour Dates After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Christine Mackie

According to brooklynvegan.com, artist Jeff Rosenstock had to postpone his performance on September 17 at St. Louis after he and guitarist Mike Huguenor tested positive for COVID.

The status about the future dates are up in the air because Rosenstock stated:“Not sure exactly what to do about the remaining dates but we’ll keep you posted” he said before adding, “This fuckin sucks, these shows have been so much fun and we were looking forward to the rest of em. But ya know, not trying to be out there playing shows with COVID. Sorry everybody. Talk soon.”

Bassist John DeDomenici went on social media to release the following statement: “I think it’s good that the otherwise extremely fragile business of being a professional musician is still heavily being effected by Covid while the rest of earth has decided to just not care anymore in basically all aspects. This is good.”

The next scheduled date is on September 19 at Chicago’s Salt Shed, which is part of the leg with support from Sidney Gish and Gladie. Rosenstock also has a West Coast/Southwest run beginning in November with Small Crush and Gel.

But now, the artist has postponed the remainder of his September tour dates, with plans to head back out with Sidney Gish and Gladie in March and April of 2024.

“With COVID on the loose in our crew, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone the remaining dates of our September tour. We are going to do our best to be back with Sidney Gish & Gladie in March/April next year. I’m so so so sorry to everyone looking forward to these shows and especially sorry to anyone who made travel plans. Ugh. It sucks. This tour has been an all time great, the shows have been the best and none of us wanted to do this but it felt necessary. More details? Don’t have many but here goes!

I’ll be fine eventually but I’m quite sick at the moment. I know people are generally pretty casual about COVID these days but I imagine no one would go out and sing karaoke in a room with ten of their friends if they had the constant COVID cough. Like I said yesterday, I’m not trying to play shows with COVID or be untruthful about my sickness – and I’ve never cancelled a show because I was sick in my life, but by the time Mike and I are safe to scream in yr face it seems incredibly likely more of us will have COVID considering that we spend every waking hour with each other. We’ve been down this road before and we know where it goes. And it sucks!!

So trying to make the best of a bad thing, we’re gonna reschedule those remaining dates with Sidney Gish & GLADIE and add a few more in some spots we couldn’t hit this time around due to my work schedule (Ohio! Buffalo! Etc!!) and get this thing going better than ever. The expanded edition. Jeffy Sidney Gladdy Deluxe Re-Issue. That’s all I got. Love y’all see you soon but not soon enough and again very very very very sorry. Comments closed cuz I don’t feel like dealing with dummies. Love you all very very very much.”

Photo Credit: Christine Mackie