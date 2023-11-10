Linkin Park Sued By Former Bassist Kyle Christner For Allegedly Unpaid Hybrid Theory Reissue Royalties

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 10th, 2023 - 11:53 AM

According to Billboard, rock band Linkin Park is allegedly facing an alleged lawsuit allegedly claiming that the band has allegedly refused to allegedly credit or allegedly pay alleged royalties to its former bassist Kyle Christner. Christner allegedly made his allegations against his former band’s alleged nonpayment for his work this past Wednesday, November 8. Christner’s alleged lawsuit allegedly focused on allegedly asking a judge to allegedly issue an alleged declaratory judgment. The alleged declaratory judgment allegedly details that Christner is an alleged co-author and co-owner of the alleged copyrights in question and allegedly includes the alleged royalties the band allegedly owes him. Christner also alleges for an alleged court-ordered accounting of the alleged royalties of the alleged disputed songs.

Additionally, the former member of Linkin Park alleges that his contributions to the songs for the band’s album Hybrid Theory were allegedly erased. His lawyers also allege that Christner has allegedly neither been paid nor allegedly not been credited for his work.

Christiner also alleges that he was an alleged member of the rock band for allegedly several months in 1999 until he was allegedly “abruptly informed” that he was allegedly fired before Linkin Park allegedly signed an alleged record deal with music agency, Warner Records. The former bassist also alleges that he allegedly played the bass on an alleged solo EP and on alleged demo recordings, which he allegedly “helped compose.”

Furthermore, Christiner’s alleged lawsuit allegedly claimed that as many as 20 of the recordings were allegedly “goodies” for the 2020 re-release of Hybrid Theory. This would allegedly make him as an alleged “joint creator of many tracks in the box set [of the re-release of Hybrid Theory.]”

The former bassist also alleges that allegations pertaining to his alleged work for Linkin Park allegedly began when he allegedly was contacted by an alleged representative for the rock band. The alleged representative allegedly offered him alleged royalties for the re-release of the aforementioned album in an alleged email. The alleged email allegedly wrote: “You get mechanical royalties for 3 demos and the 6-song Hybrid Theory EP that you performed on.” Responding to the alleged email from the alleged representative for the rock band, Christner allegedly requested an alleged detailed explanation of the alleged royalties he allegedly was set to receive. He allegedly argued on his alleged entitlement of his alleged contribution to the re-release being cut: “If you do not believe I deserve writing credits on these songs, please state your reasons for that in your response.”

After his lawyers were allegedly involved in his alleged lawsuit against Linkin Park, Christner alleges that the band allegedly denied that his alleged work appeared in the box-set for Hybrid Theory. His lawyers also allege in the alleged lawsuit against Linkin Park: “In other words, after admitting that Christner played on at least some tracks included in the box set and admitting that Christner was entitled to at least some ‘mechanical’ royalties, which are royalties paid for compositions, defendants repudiated Christner’s co-authorship and co-ownership of the works at issue.” Representatives for Linkin Park have yet to comment on Christner’s alleged lawsuit against them.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis