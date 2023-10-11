Black Sabbath Announce New Hand Of Doom Box Set For December 2023 Release

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 11th, 2023 - 1:29 PM

Photo Credit: Aisha Humphrey

Metal band Black Sabbath has recently announced a new “Hand of Doom” box set to be released this December. The highly-anticipated box set includes the “Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978” collection on a picture disc. It also contains other albums of Black Sabbath’s discography throughout their years in their musical career.

The “Hand of Doom” set includes eight albums: Black Sabbath, Paranoid, Master of Reality, Vol 4, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Sabotage, Technical Ecstasy, and Never Say Die! There will also be artwork for each band’s released album printed on Side A. In their self-debut album, Vol 4, Technical Ecstasy, and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, there will be features for the original albums’ artwork on Side B. The albums, Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Sabotage, will include an album-era photo of Black Sabbath.