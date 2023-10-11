Black Sabbath Announce New Hand Of Doom Box Set For December 2023 Release

Metal band Black Sabbath has recently announced a new “Hand of Doom” box set to be released this December. The highly-anticipated box set includes the “Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978” collection on a picture disc. It also contains other albums of Black Sabbath’s discography throughout their years in their musical career.
The “Hand of Doom” set includes eight albums: Black Sabbath, Paranoid, Master of Reality, Vol 4, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Sabotage, Technical Ecstasy, and Never Say Die! There will also be artwork for each band’s released album printed on Side A. In their self-debut album, Vol 4, Technical Ecstasy, and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, there will be features for the original albums’ artwork on Side B. The albums, Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Sabotage, will include an album-era photo of Black Sabbath.
In June of this year, members of Black Sabbath have turned down their reunion at the Power Trip Festival. Tony Iommi, a member of the aforementioned band, discussed why they turned down their reunion.
Iommi stated that they turned down the reunion because of his and his bandmates’ health conditions. He also discussed in December of 2022 that the albums his band released during their Tony-Martin era would be re-released.
In that same month, former band member and bassist Geezer Butler was diagnosed with pneumonia. The health condition took a toll on him. However, before his diagnosis, Butler performed the song “War Pigs” with the metal band Apocalyptica in October of last year.
Another band member, Ozzy Osbourne, has discussed his views on working with Tony Iommi and shared his interest in working with Iommi outside of Black Sabbath.
Hand of Doom Box Set Tracklist
LP# 1 – Black Sabbath 1970
1. Black Sabbath
2. The Wizard
3. Wasp/Behind The Wall of Sleep/Bassically/N.I.B.
1. Wicked World
2. A Bit of Finger/Sleeping Village/Warning
LP# 2 – Paranoid 1971
1. War Pigs
2. Paranoid
3. Planet Caravan
4. Iron Man
1. Electric Funeral
2. Hand Of Doom
3. Rat Salad
4. Fairies Wear Boots
LP# 3 – Master of Reality 1971
1. Sweet Leaf
2. After Forever
3. Embryo (Instrumental)
4. Children Of The Grave
1. Orchid (Instrumental)
2. Lord Of This World
3. Solitude
4. Into The Void
LP# 4 – Vol. 4 1972
1. Wheels of Confusion
2. Tomorrow’s Dream
3. Changes
4. FX (Instrumental)
5. Supernaut
1. Snowblind
2. Cornucopia
3. Laguna Sunrise (Instrumental)
4. St. Vitus’ Dance
5. Under The Sun
LP# 5 – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath 1974
1. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
2. A National Acrobat
3. Fluff (instrumental)
4. Sabbra Cadabra
1. Killing Yourself To Live
2. Who Are You?
3. Looking For Today
4. Spirit Architect
LP# 6 – Sabotage 1975
1. Hole in the Sky
2. Don’t Start (Too Late) (instrumental)
3. Symptom Of The Universe
4. Megalomania
1. Thrill Of It All
2. Supertzar
3. Am I Going Insane (Radio)
4. The Writ
LP# 7 – Technical Ecstasy 1976
1. Back Street Kids
2. You Won’t Change Me
3. It’s Alright
4. Gypsy
1. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)
2. Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor
3. She’s Gone
4. Dirty Women
LP# 8 – Never Say Die 1978
1. Never Say Die
2. Johnny Blade
3. Junior’s Eyes
4. A Hard Road
1. Shock Wave
2. Air Dance
3. Over To You
4. Breakout (Instrumental)
5. Swinging The Chain