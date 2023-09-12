King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring 3 Hour Marathon Sets

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 3:39 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce their first 2024 North American tour dates, which features all 3 hour marathon sets. The band’s newly announced dates includes stops in New York, Chicago, Austin and Quincy.

Pre sale for the newly announced dates begins on September 13 at 11 a.m. ET for Gizzymail subscribers and general on sale begins September 15 at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available at kinggizzardandthelizardwizard. com.

Following the release of PetroDragonic Apocalypse, “end times thrash metal concept album” (The Needle Drop) and this year’s recently-wrapped sold-out residency tour, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s newly announced dates will bring their acclaimed marathon sets back to North America.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD TOUR DATES

8/17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/14 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

11/15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

