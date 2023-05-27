Julian Casablancas and The Voidz Return With Metallic New Song “Prophecy Of The Dragon”

Home News Renita Wright May 27th, 2023 - 5:16 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Julian Casablancas and The Voidz is back with a new single. The new single “Prophecy Of The Dragon” comes just before the band prepares for a set of sold-out shows in Spain, Italy, and Holland as well as a multi-night, sold-out residency at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall in June. “Prophecy Of The Dragon” is a smooth listening experience that grows on the listener more with each play and the title is extremely fitting. The music is a bit of a hypnotizing trip with psychedelic chord progressions in the true fashion of the band known for an eclectic mix of genres, blending elements of punk rock, garage rock, new wave, and art rock. The music tells the story and the lyrics paint a sad picture as Casablancas sings. “Mirror, mirror on the wall / I can’t do this anymore / Late December, all alone /Won’t get to watch my children grow.”

With regards to the new single, the band says; “The track started with a very simple question…. what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear “you are my most magnificent creature.”