Chromatics’ Adam Miller Shares Atmospheric New Single & Video “Camera”

Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023

This Friday Chromatics ’ s Adam Miller will release his new EP Illusion Pool and now, the artist has shared the final single “Camera.” With atmospheric synths, a sparse drum beat and icy guitars, “Camera” is a reimagined version of the classic Chromatics’s song.

Last year Miller began performing live as a solo artist with his backing band Inner Magic, who opened a string of shows for The War On Drugs and Boy Harsher. Inner Magic’s take on “Camera” has become a live staple.

The accompanying video was inspired by the album covers of 1970’s prog-rock legend Steve Hillage. It compiles footage shot over the course of Miller and Inner Magic’s tour last Fall collaged alongside stop motion animation.

“To me a song is never over and I love to explore all the possibilities of where it can lead me,” says Miller. “When I began performing live with Inner Magic, we started incorporating reimagined versions of some of my favorite Chromatics songs into our set and this minimal, more guitar heavy version of ‘Camera’ just felt so great on stage that we decided to record it.”