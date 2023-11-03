Louise Post’s New Project Veyls Shares Title Track From New Ep “Widow”

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 3rd, 2023 - 11:24 PM

According to Stereogum, Louise Post from Veruca Salt shares new EP Widow from her new project Velys. In just a matter of weeks, their highly anticipated debut EP titled Widow will be released on December 1. As a delightful preview, they have graciously unveiled the EP’s eponymous track, a contemplative and gradually intensifying masterpiece that culminates in an explosive display of rock music at its finest.

Louise Post is best known in the alternative rock world for her work as the leader cofounder of the band Veruca Salt that was very popular in the 90s, but continued to have a following in the 2000s. Her vocal style can take to the followers to a warm place from the moment they hear her. She has previously been on tour in different states that started on last June and July 2023. During the pandemic, this artist constantly wrote a collection of songs that felt more personal.

Louise Post has previously written a song and released a video titled “God I Know” from her debut album Sleepwalker. This video captured in a single continuous shot, a mesmerizing black and white video evokes a sense of longing as it gazes into the camera, capturing the ebb and flow of a vibrating ocean tide. The visuals are infused with a tender touch, perfectly complementing the delicate melody of the music.

Veyls Widow Tracklist:

1. Lazy River

2. Life Support

3. Widow

4. Blue Lightning