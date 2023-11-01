Home News Tiffany Cheng November 1st, 2023 - 11:21 AM

According to NME, two new suspects were allegedly charged for having an alleged connection with rapper PnB Rock’s alleged murder. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was allegedly shot last year on September 12. He was allegedly shot at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles Restaurant, located in south Los Angeles. He was allegedly with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang.

The alleged suspects were Tremont Navon Jones and Wynisha Evans. They were allegedly arrested in May of this year. Now, one of the alleged suspects, Jones, allegedly appeared in custody at at Compton courthouse yesterday, October 31. Evans allegedly appeared in custody for an alleged hearing with Freddie Trone, the alleged getaway driver.

Authorities also claim that Jones allegedly pulled the trigger, allegedly murdering rapper PnB Rock. However, the authorities also charged Freddie Trone for the alleged murder as well, whereby they also charged the latter with alleged robbery. Trone’s wife, Shauntel Trone, was also allegedly charged as an alleged accomplice to Trone’s alleged murder.

Tremont Navon Jones was also allegedly charged with two counts of alleged robbery for allegedly conspiring to allegedly rob the late rapper inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, as well as alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

Wynisha Evans has also been charged as an alleged accomplice to Trone’s alleged murder. Court filings claim that prosecutors allege that Evans allegedly drove Trone from Los Angeles to Las Vegas after the alleged murder as an alleged attempt to allegedly escape from a manhunt. Tremont Navon Jones, Wynisha Evans, Freddie and Shauntel Tronenon all plead non-guilty.

A motion filed on September 29 called for a dismissal of Jones’ alleged charges. Jones’ defense lawyer, David Haas claimed that a police officer allegedly testified that Jones and PnB Rock allegedly “exchanged a fist bump” when the rapper entered the restaurant with his girlfriend. Furthermore, the motion also alleges that detective allegedly told the court that Jones allegedly met up with Trone outside of the restaurant before the shooting. Both of the alleged suspects appeared to allegedly hand over an object Jones allegedly got from his car and allegedly “covered [it] with a towel.”

David Haas has commented against the alleged prosecution’s theory in his alleged dismissal notion: “There was no testimony that Mr. Jones communicated directly with the (the alleged juvenile shooter) at any time before, during or after the crime. There was also no testimony that Mr. Jones contacted Mr. Freddie Trone to make him aware of Mr. Allen’s presence inside Roscoe’s. The additional claim that Mr. Jones supplied Mr. Freddie Trone with the firearm is pure speculation.”

Wynisha Evans’ defense lawyer, Conrad Barrington, gave her commentary in an alleged motion that was allegedly filed to allegedly lower Evans’ bond. Barrington alleges that Evans has allegedly been an alleged long-term friend of Tremont Navon Jones and alleges that Evans allegedly agreed to drive Jones to Las Vegas after his alleged murder of PnB Rock. Evans allegedly was afraid of Jones from potentially being shot by authority.