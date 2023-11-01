Dave Grohl Joins Boygenius For Live Performance Of “Satanist”

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 1st, 2023 - 11:55 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Singer song-writer of the band Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl joins indie band Boygenius for their live performance of “Satanist.” According to Spin, “Satanist,” an original song sang by Boygenius, was performed by both the band and Grohl last night, on October 31 during their performance for Saturday Night Live. Both Grohl and Boygenius dressed up during their music performance as their means of commemorating Halloween.

Grohl dressed up wearing all black and face paint. Boygenius, on the other hand, dressed up as the Holy Trinity. In addition to their shared performance with the Foo Fighters singer, the vocalists of the indie band also performed solo songs from each member. There is a twist in their performance of the solo songs, whereby each member of the indie band sang a solo song different from their own. For instance, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers sang Julien Baker’s solo song “Good News,” Phoebe Bridgers sang Lucy Dacus’ “Night Shift,” and Lucy Dacus sang “Motion Sickness.”

Recently, Boygenius released their new EP, The Rest. The Foo Fighters, on the other hand, performed their song “The Glass” on SNL with music artist H.E.R. They have also performed with music artist Shania Twain for the song, “Best of You” at the ACL Fest. On October 2 of this year, the Foo Fighters have also announced tour dates for their Summer of 2024 tour, titled”Everything or Nothing At All.”

Dave Grohl playing drums onstage with Boygenius tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZZz4CX7Qia — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) November 1, 2023